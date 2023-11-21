The Strange Diet That Joe Rogan Follows

Joe Rogan is undoubtedly very fit — and he recently took up a pretty bizarre diet with his health in mind.

As a mixed martial artist, he is well-versed in Taekwondo, Muay Thai, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. "I see martial arts as moving forms of meditation. When you're sparring or drilling techniques, you can't think of anything else," he once said, according to Men's Journal. Although he has never competed professionally, Rogan keeps up with his training in his private Octagon ring at his house and using kettlebells. Rogan doesn't just rely on exercise to stay healthy.

In a 2019 episode of his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," he said, "First of all, I supplement. I believe absolutely, wholeheartedly in supplements." Rogan said he ditched sugar, and then in January 2020, he decided to try out the carnivore diet for a month, which means eating only animal products. "January is #worldcarnivoremonth and I figured, f**k it, let's see what happens. So as an experiment for the entire month of January I'm not eating anything but meat and eggs," he shared on Instagram. The UFC commentator wrote that he had been feeling healthier over the five days since he started, but two weeks later, Rogan made fans uncomfortable by sharing a bit TMI.