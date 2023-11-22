The Shady Side Of Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG
While "The Little Mermaid" had her heart stolen by a prince, in real life, Halle Bailey only has eyes for rapper DDG – and with his shady antics, he's anything but a Prince Charming. After first sparking dating rumors in January 2022, DDG confirmed his relationship with the Disney star months later when he shared a sweet birthday post on his Instagram. "Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest love you forever," he captioned the since-deleted post. Since going public, DDG and Bailey have opened up about their romance, often gushing about each other in interviews.
During an April 2023 interview with British Vogue, Bailey gave a glimpse into her romance with DDG, which she credited for changing her life. "Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively. What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago but now they're the center of your world," she shared. Similarly, during a November 2022 appearance on "The Breakfast Club," DDG gushed about Bailey, noting that she motivates him to do better. "I never been with nobody who motivates me like she do," DDG explained.
Despite his sweetness, DDG seemingly has a shady side to him — one that has unraveled over the course of his relationship with Bailey.
DDG allegedly publicly shamed Halle Bailey
In July 2023, DDG alluded to feeling insecure after releasing a new song, "Famous," where he seemingly called out actor and singer Halle Bailey and her on-screen relationship with "Little Mermaid" co-star Jonah Hauer-King, who starred as Prince Eric in the fantasy flick. "Filmin' a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don't give a fu*k if that sh** for promo / I don't wanna see this sh** no more," DDG sang, referencing Bailey and Hauer-King's kiss in the movie. Beyond their on-screen relationship, DDG also seemed to have had an issue with Bailey and Hauer-King's promotion antics, which saw them holding hands during the film's world premiere. "Why is y'all holdin' hands in the photo? / You know I'm insecure, that's a no-no," the YouTube star rapped.
In the song, DDG also hinted at struggling with his love for Bailey, who gained international recognition following the release of "Little Mermaid" in May 2023. "Knockin' me off my grind, I can't f**k with relationships / I ain't even got enough time in a day for me to chase a b**ch / I don't even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic s**t / Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous b**ch," DDG sang in "Famous."
Unsurprisingly, DDG subsequently faced backlash from social media users who called him out on subtly shading Bailey. While one person described "Famous" as "an embarrassing song," another accused the rapper of hating on his girlfriend's newfound success and recognition.
DDG online feud with Rubi Rose
Before his high-profile relationship with Halle Bailey, DDG was in a relationship with rapper Rubi Rose. While it is unclear how long they dated or what led to their split, the pair's resentment for each other played out in February 2023 when Rose called out DDG on social media. After spotting a picture of Halle Bailey wearing one of her old shirts, Rose took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where she dropped a subliminal for DDG. "Having ur b**ch where my clothes is crazy, lol," she tweeted.
Around the same time, DDG sparked breakup rumors after allegedly unfollowing Bailey and scrubbing his Instagram of their pictures together. Amid the rumors, Rose took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where she shared a screenshot of DDG in her DMs. In the conversation, the "Impatient" rapper asked Rose what she was doing and if she was still in Los Angeles, to which she replied: "U hitting me the day y'all argue is so u lol." Seemingly confirming he had gotten into a fight with Bailey, DDG replied: "lol u right. lemme go heal first."
Responding to her claims, DDG accused Rose of being stuck on him and wanting them to get back together. "Don't believe nun she say. She been stuck on me for 2 years. She hurt," DDg wrote in a since-deleted tweet. Expectedly, the "Love Myself" rapper caught a lot of flak for his feud with Rose. "Rubi Rose and DDG both weird. I hate this for Halle," one user wrote on X.