The Shady Side Of Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG

While "The Little Mermaid" had her heart stolen by a prince, in real life, Halle Bailey only has eyes for rapper DDG – and with his shady antics, he's anything but a Prince Charming. After first sparking dating rumors in January 2022, DDG confirmed his relationship with the Disney star months later when he shared a sweet birthday post on his Instagram. "Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest love you forever," he captioned the since-deleted post. Since going public, DDG and Bailey have opened up about their romance, often gushing about each other in interviews.

During an April 2023 interview with British Vogue, Bailey gave a glimpse into her romance with DDG, which she credited for changing her life. "Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively. What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago but now they're the center of your world," she shared. Similarly, during a November 2022 appearance on "The Breakfast Club," DDG gushed about Bailey, noting that she motivates him to do better. "I never been with nobody who motivates me like she do," DDG explained.

Despite his sweetness, DDG seemingly has a shady side to him — one that has unraveled over the course of his relationship with Bailey.