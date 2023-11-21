Tamera Mowry's Daughter Ariah Is Growing Up To Be Her Mini-Me

The resemblance between Tamera Mowry-Housley and her daughter, Ariah Housley, is undeniable. Given their sun-kissed skin, gorgeous cherub faces, and jet-black hair, it's clear Tamera has passed all of her genes on to Ariah. However, the resemblance was extra noticeable when Ariah made her TV debut on "The Real." Tamera's husband, Adam Housley, even acknowledged their uncanny resemblance. "She definitely takes after her mother, thankfully," said Adam during the segment. Tamera also spoke about their similarities while speaking with People. "She looks so much like me as a baby, it's scary!" Tamera shared in September 2015. "She has my eyes and my cheeks — I have droopy little cheeks."

Before Ariah was born, Tamera gushed to People about finally being able to share her love of fashion with her new daughter. "I love fashion and makeup, and now I get to have a little fun," Tamera said during her interview with the outlet. Fortunately, the excited mother has successfully passed down her unique style and beauty tips to her only daughter. Over the years, Ariah has slowly evolved into a mini fashionista — just like her mom, Tamera.