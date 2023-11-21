Tamera Mowry's Daughter Ariah Is Growing Up To Be Her Mini-Me
The resemblance between Tamera Mowry-Housley and her daughter, Ariah Housley, is undeniable. Given their sun-kissed skin, gorgeous cherub faces, and jet-black hair, it's clear Tamera has passed all of her genes on to Ariah. However, the resemblance was extra noticeable when Ariah made her TV debut on "The Real." Tamera's husband, Adam Housley, even acknowledged their uncanny resemblance. "She definitely takes after her mother, thankfully," said Adam during the segment. Tamera also spoke about their similarities while speaking with People. "She looks so much like me as a baby, it's scary!" Tamera shared in September 2015. "She has my eyes and my cheeks — I have droopy little cheeks."
Before Ariah was born, Tamera gushed to People about finally being able to share her love of fashion with her new daughter. "I love fashion and makeup, and now I get to have a little fun," Tamera said during her interview with the outlet. Fortunately, the excited mother has successfully passed down her unique style and beauty tips to her only daughter. Over the years, Ariah has slowly evolved into a mini fashionista — just like her mom, Tamera.
Tamera and Ariah spend quality time together
Given the striking resemblance between Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ariah Housley, there haven't been many moments when they weren't twinning. However, the mother and daughter were in full look-alike mode when they attended the theatrical premiere of "The Little Mermaid." During the festive outing, which included Tamera's sister, Tia Mowry, and her daughter, Cairo Hardrict, Tamera and Ariah looked gorgeous in mismatched flowing dresses that perfectly complemented the ocean blue carpet. Tamera accented her look with a curly updo, while Ariah let her natural waves flow over her shoulders.
In June 2020, Tamera posted a "Mommy and Me" makeup video featuring herself and Ariah. Near the start of the YouTube video, Tamera revealed that Ariah enjoyed watching her do her beauty routine. "Naturally, Ariah watches me do my hair and makeup every day," said Tamera. "And then one day, she was like, 'Mommy, can you do mine?' And I said, 'Only if we can do pretty little girl, princess makeup,'" added Tamera." Throughout the video, Tamera applied a natural, muted look to both herself and Ariah, featuring soft pinks and other neutral colors. "I look beautiful," Ariah happily proclaimed near the end of the video.
Tamera and Ariah re-created a scene from Sister, Sister,
Although Tamera Mowry-Housley has tried her hand at several professions, she'll always be best known for starring in "Sister, Sister" in the 90s. Unsurprisingly, Ariah Housley has dreams of being an actor like her mother. Actually, both of her kids do. According to Hollywood Life, Ariah and her brother, Aiden Housley, want to get into entertainment. Ariah, specifically, wants to star in Tamera's movies. "So, I bet you in a couple of years we'll definitely be seeing Ariah," revealed Tamera in 2022. Tamera also revealed that Ariah got slightly jealous after another girl was cast to play her onscreen daughter. "I was like, 'Girl, this is work!'" Tamera added.
Ariah has yet to land her big break, but she's already practicing for her shining moment. In November 2023, Tamera and Ariah re-created a scene from "Sister, Sister," when Tia Mowry's character set Tamera's character up on a date. In a split-screen Instagram video, which featured the original scene, Tamera took on Tia's role while Ariah stepped into Tamera's shoes. Tamera set up the shot by yelling up the stairs saying, "Tamera, I got you a date with a college guy, can you be ready in the five minutes?" Then Ariah sped down the stairs and posed just like her mom did back in the 90s. "Sorry, it took so long, she said." Judging from the comment section, Ariah already has a few fans.