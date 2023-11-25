Here's Who Donald Trump's Richest Child Is

Donald Trump and his family have a HUGE fortune — but one of his kids is definitely wealthier than the rest.

The Trump family's immense wealth dates back decades, beginning with Donald's father, Fred Trump. According to the BBC, Fred built a multi-million dollar real estate company, although he did face some legal trouble in later years. Still, Fred built a successful business and passed it down to his son, the former president. Donald has not been shy about sharing how wealthy he is. On multiple stops during his presidential campaign, the businessman expressed how he is "really rich," per CNN. While many may disagree with Trump's political policies, there's no denying he knows how to build a business. He took his father's real estate business and turned it into an empire, making the Trump name a big selling point and brand. According to Forbes, as of September 2023, Trump is worth an estimated $2.6 billion!

Seeing how successful Donald has been in business, it's not surprising that wealth and fortune have also been passed down to his kids. Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and even Barron Trump are worth some big bucks thanks to the family business and other ventures. And while it's no competition, one of Donald's kids is wealthier than the others (and you've probably already guessed who it is).