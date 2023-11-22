Is Hallmark Star Marlo Thomas Still Married To TV Host Phil Donahue?

Marlo Thomas famously met her husband, Phil Donahue, when she appeared as a guest on his eponymous daytime talk show in 1977. It was a case of love at first sight for the couple, who ended up marrying in 1980 and sharing five kids (from Donahue's previous marriage) together. In a 2015 Facebook post, Thomas recalled meeting her husband on the set of his "Donahue" show all those years ago. "It was instant chemistry," she recalled. "He flirted, I giggled, and his TV audience watched us fall in love."

Despite her happy, decades-long marriage to the TV host, Thomas revealed that she had no intention of getting married prior to meeting Donahue in her early 40s. In 2013, she told Cape Cod Times, "I never wanted to be married. To this day I'm not sure I believe in marriage." Aside from her husband, the "That Girl" star was romantically linked to the late playwright Herb Gardner during the early days of her career. Meanwhile, Donahue was previously married to Margaret Cooney from 1958 to 1975. According to Thomas, taking the plunge and marrying Donahue wasn't an overnight decision. "It was a very big thing for me to see that marriage could be a roomy enough place for my dream and his dream. I had to meet the right kind of man, the world had to change a lot, and I had to change a lot," she said. But love is a risk worth taking, as they say. Nearly five decades since they said "I do," Thomas and Donahue are still going strong.