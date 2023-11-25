Everything We Know About The Spice Girls' Rumored Reunion
The following contains mention of an eating disorder.
The moment the Spice Girls debuted their hit song "Wannabe" in 1996, fans all around the world became entrenched in Spice World. With five very different personalities dubbed Baby Spice, Posh Spice, Ginger Spice, Scary Spice, and Sporty Spice, there was someone everyone could relate to. The Spice Girls wasn't just a girl group — they became a cultural phenomenon with their own movie, "Spice World," and a line of dolls.
The group was one of the biggest music acts at the time that Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, abruptly announced she was quitting in 1998. "This is a message to the fans. Sadly, I would like to confirm that I have left the Spice Girls," she stated (per Entertainment Daily). She cited "differences" between the members but she later revealed in the documentary "Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed Britain" that she had an eating disorder at the time. "It's bloody dangerous. I was worried I'd get fat. I would binge and then felt fatter and would make myself sick. It was awful," she shared.
Although the Spice Girls never officially disbanded, they announced in 2000 that they were taking a break from performing as a group. In 2007, they reunited for a world tour with all five members, which they did again in 2019 without Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham. Since then, there have been rumors of a reunion, and while it seems like it just may happen, fans have been left disappointed over and over again.
If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Melanie Brown hinted at a 2023 Spice Girls reunion
Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown gave Spice Girls fans hope when she hinted at a possible reunion during a 2021 episode of the British talk show. "Steph's Packed Lunch" (via People). "I'm always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion," she teased. "And we were kind of in talks last year, but then COVID hit, so that kind of pushed everyone's plans, like AWOL." Brown added that she was the "driving force" of the band and promised to make the reunion tour happen in 2023.
It seemed as if the group was so close to giving Spice Girls fans what they wanted. Brown shared with The Sun that Victoria Beckham was all in on a reunion. "My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually, we are planning on releasing a statement," she revealed. The "America's Got Talent" judge added that it was Beckham's busy schedule that was putting a hold on things and they were just trying to find "the right time." Since Brown's announcement, Beckham herself teased fans with a popular Spice Girl song but then dashed hopes again with no reunion in sight for the foreseeable future.
Fans may just have to wait for a Spice Girls reunion
Victoria Beckham fueled rumors of a reunion when she posted a TikTok of herself and hubby David Beckham singing a karaoke version of "Say You'll Be There" in July of 2023. "Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come!!" she captioned. However, a source told The Daily Mail that Posh Spice has no interest in reuniting with her former bandmates on stage. "She has carved herself a career as a fashion designer that she has put blood, sweat, and tears into, so singing is something she has to carefully consider," the insider shared, adding that Victoria had been "hugely ridiculed" for her singing.
Beckham isn't the only Spice Girl who has moved on with a completely different career. Geri Halliwell is now the author of a children's book, "Rose Frost and the Falcon Queen." On whether she's ready for a reunion, she told ET, "For me, the Spice Girls belongs to the whole world — I'm really proud of that and I love being with the girls but I think, when I engage with something, it's like any project is like children, okay, so I want to give it my 150 percent, so right now the child that I'm focusing to get out the gate to go to school is Rosie, Rosie Frost." Looks like fans will have to spice up their lives by watching old concerts online.