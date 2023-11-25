Everything We Know About The Spice Girls' Rumored Reunion

The following contains mention of an eating disorder.

The moment the Spice Girls debuted their hit song "Wannabe" in 1996, fans all around the world became entrenched in Spice World. With five very different personalities dubbed Baby Spice, Posh Spice, Ginger Spice, Scary Spice, and Sporty Spice, there was someone everyone could relate to. The Spice Girls wasn't just a girl group — they became a cultural phenomenon with their own movie, "Spice World," and a line of dolls.

The group was one of the biggest music acts at the time that Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, abruptly announced she was quitting in 1998. "This is a message to the fans. Sadly, I would like to confirm that I have left the Spice Girls," she stated (per Entertainment Daily). She cited "differences" between the members but she later revealed in the documentary "Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed Britain" that she had an eating disorder at the time. "It's bloody dangerous. I was worried I'd get fat. I would binge and then felt fatter and would make myself sick. It was awful," she shared.

Although the Spice Girls never officially disbanded, they announced in 2000 that they were taking a break from performing as a group. In 2007, they reunited for a world tour with all five members, which they did again in 2019 without Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham. Since then, there have been rumors of a reunion, and while it seems like it just may happen, fans have been left disappointed over and over again.

If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).