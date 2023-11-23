Donald Trump Received A Ton Of Money From His Late Father Fred

Donald Trump has freely talked about receiving money from his father, Fred Trump, but when it comes to the actual amount — let's just say the former president tends to leave off a few zeros.

While on the campaign trail in 2015, Donald spoke about the seed money his father gave him to start a business. "I started off in Brooklyn, my father gave me a small loan of a million dollars ... I had to pay him back, I had to pay him back with interest," he said during a "Today" show event. Donald stuck to that narrative even as evidence to the contrary surfaced. "The president's father gave him an initial $1 million loan, which he paid back," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told The New York Times in 2018, adding that Donald parlayed that money into a fortune. That said, the Times published a report alleging the then-president had received far more than the $1 million he claimed.

According to the bombshell 2018 report, Donald actually received $413 million from Fred over the years. Not only had he been given a fortune, but the outlet claimed Trump and his family committed tax fraud by setting up sham corporations for money they inherited following Fred's death in 1999. Tax records showed Fred left his children $41 million in property, but the actual value was closer to $1 billion. A statement from Donald's lawyer vehemently denied the Times's report, but prior evidence showed that Fred had repeatedly given money to Donald.