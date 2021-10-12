How Donald Trump Could Have Saved His Fortune

Have you ever taken a peek at your bank account balance and thought of all the ways you could've saved money instead of buying all the useless things you don't need? Many of us have unfortunately been there. Even the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, might have experienced something similar. Many political analysts have written about Trump's inheritance, speculating that if he didn't touch it at all, he would've been richer today than he is currently. However, according to Forbes, Trump was doing just fine before 2020 came along with the pandemic in tow.

Most of Trump's fortune is made through commercial real estate, and he also owns more than 500 residential locations all over the United States, per Forbes. However, when the pandemic was at its peak and the United States went into lockdown, public markets and real estate took a dip. Many companies weren't willing to rent out an office space while a global pandemic was going on, especially since remote work is still proven to be what the American public wants, according to U.S. News. Plus, once-bustling streets and businesses turned into vacant spots once foot traffic lulled.

More eyes are on Trump now that it seems like he has lost some money. So, what could he have done differently?