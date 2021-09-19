What's Really Going On With All Of Donald Trump's Real-Estate Challenges?

Ever since Donald Trump pursued a political career that led to his run as the 45th president of the United States, pretty much every aspect of the TV-star-turned-politician's life has been dissected. Critics of Trump have endlessly condemned him for misogynistic and xenophobic comments, as well as an apparent history of public lies and sexual assault allegations. Trump's money woes, including his tax return fiasco, have also been a huge topic of conversation.

Despite being the son of Fred Trump, a former prominent real-estate developer in New York City, who went from hosting "The Apprentice" to being America's commander-in-chief, Trump has actually experienced more money issues than some imagine. As Yahoo! Finance reported, the New York native has declared bankruptcy six times throughout his career. The first came in 1991, more than a decade after Trump acquired three casinos — Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza, and Trump Castle — in Atlantic City, New Jersey in the 1980s.

After the Taj Mahal declared bankruptcy in 1991, the Trump Plaza and Trump Castle quickly followed, as they were both bankrupt in 1992. Because loan lenders "restructured the debt rather than liquidate" it, as Yahoo!'s report stated, Trump put his casino holdings into a new company, though that went bankrupt in 2004. The reemerged company late went under in 2009, and Trump's sixth bankruptcy was NYC's Plaza Hotel in 1992. According to new reports, the world may be watching his seventh bankruptcy unfold — keep scrolling for details.