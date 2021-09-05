Is Donald Trump Ready To Let Go Of This Big Part Of His Life?

Former President Donald Trump paid a large financial price when he was elected to the White House. According to The New York Times, many of Trump's golf and resort properties lost money during his presidential term, and the pandemic understandably hit his hotels hard. In fact, BBC News reports that Trump's net worth fell by $700 million while he was in the White House.

Now that Trump has returned to life as a private citizen, what does he do next? As one of the most divisive and controversial presidents in modern history, he can't just go back to his pre-political life as a beloved celebrity and TV host.

Trump has painted himself into a political corner, and as soon as President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, rumors immediately began swirling about Trump's plans for 2024. And Trump recently made a business move that heavily implies he's getting ready to enter the race.