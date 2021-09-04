What Ivanka Trump's First Public Outing In Month Says About Her Life Today

It's been a while since we've heard from the Trump family, ever since they were essentially banished to social Siberia after leaving the White House. For Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, he is apparently done with politics, according to CNN. Instead, he's spending time with family, the outlet noted, and writing a memoir about his time at the White House and his work involving the Middle East and U.S. politics during the Trump presidency (per AP News).

But what has Ivanka Trump, Donald's daughter and Jared Kushner's wife, been up to? It seems as if the businesswoman and former political advisor has taken off some of those hats to live a more quiet lifestyle outside of the spotlight, and hitched it all the way from Washington D.C. to Miami. Ivanka couldn't stay out of the public eye forever though, and her recent public outing has a lot to say about what her life is currently like compared to her past.