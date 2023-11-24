Nicolas Cage Still Gives His Grown Son Weston An Allowance
Besides his esteemed and highly successful acting career, Nicolas Cage is a well-known family man who doesn't mind providing for his kids well into adulthood. Welcoming his first daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage, in September 2022 with wife Riko Shibata, Cage was already a doting father to two sons from previous relationships: Weston Cage Coppola and Kal-El Coppola Cage.
As the "National Treasure" star professed to People in 2022, "There's no version of Nick Cage in reality that doesn't want to spend time with his children." Proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, Kal-El — whom he and ex-wife Alice Kim welcomed in 2005 — landed his first acting gig at age 13, voicing a young Bruce Wayne in the 2018 animated film, "Teen Titans GO! To the Movies." Weston, born in 1990 to Nicolas and his ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton, is a metal singer and an up-and-coming actor. He's appeared in a few movies, including "Lord of War" and "Raven."Calling Weston "the total artist," Nicolas once admitted he turned down roles in iconic movies like "Lord of the Rings" and "The Matrix" to spend more time with his eldest son as a boy. Estimated to be worth $25 million in 2023, Nicolas hasn't shied away from lavishing wealth upon his children. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "Con Air" star admitted to missing "going to the toy store" now that his sons were grown.
In 2023, it was even revealed that Weston, at age 32, received a monthly allowance from his famous father.
The size of Nicolas Cage's son's allowance was legally disputed
Weston Cage Coppola, Nicolas Cage's eldest son, revealed in a 2023 court document that he still received a monthly allowance of $7,300 from his dad. The information surfaced amid the "Mojave Diamonds" star's child support battle with Hila Coppola Cage, his estranged wife and the mother of his children. In early 2023, Hila sued the Eyes of Noctum lead singer for additional spousal support and $4,634 in monthly child support for their twin daughters, Venice and Cyress. She also demanded Weston pay her $30,000 in legal fees. In the real estate broker's court filings, she claimed Weston led a "lavish lifestyle" thanks to monthly trust fund payments of $16,666 from his dad.
Refuting the purported amount of his allowance, Weston — without naming Hila — wrote a lengthy June 2023 Instagram post directed toward "those who are insidiously inspired by my fame and the fame of my family," the Daily Mail reported. Defiantly titled "Justice for Weston Starts Now," the now-deleted post featured a photo of Weston and father Nicolas. Disabusing anyone with the notion "that my father, uncles, and I will be catering to their dreams of making people famous," the great-nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola claimed he was being held "hostage with smear campaigns."
As reported by Radar, the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge wasn't having any of Weston's arguments. In August 2023, the judge slapped him with an order to cough up his ex-wife's legal fees in three sizeable installments of $10,000 each, all due by January 15, 2024.
Weston Cage Coppola vowed to expose those who preyed on his family name and fortune
Who really brought home more bacon here? Throwing a monkey wrench into his 2023 legal battles with estranged wife Hila Cage Coppola, Weston Cage Coppola countersued on August 17, 2023, two weeks before the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled against him. Demanding that Hila pay his legal fees. Weston alleged that she stole $130,000 from his bank accounts, leaving him barely enough to make ends meet. Furthermore, Weston claimed that Hila had "the capability of paying for her fees and mine, not only through her advanced degrees and licenses but from the money she took." A certified Californian real estate broker, Hila graduated from NYU in 2010 with an MBA and has founded several start-ups since then.
In his August 29 court ruling, however, the judge in their case noted "concerns about the accuracy and credibility of the information" provided by the Arsh Anubis founder. Although Weston had claimed he was living paycheck-to-paycheck, the judge highlighted the musician and actor's failure to produce tax returns as well as the "inconsistency with the reported income and other lifestyle evidence" he provided.
Who's to know the truth in this seeming he-said, she-said? In his deleted June 2023 Instagram post, Weston promised that more would be revealed in a then-forthcoming tell-all documentary. According to Meaww, the Hollywood royal declared, "I will have a documentary and biopic that will feature evidence of who I am, my talents and all the wrongdoings and wrongdoers of my life."