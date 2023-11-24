Nicolas Cage Still Gives His Grown Son Weston An Allowance

Besides his esteemed and highly successful acting career, Nicolas Cage is a well-known family man who doesn't mind providing for his kids well into adulthood. Welcoming his first daughter, August Francesca Coppola Cage, in September 2022 with wife Riko Shibata, Cage was already a doting father to two sons from previous relationships: Weston Cage Coppola and Kal-El Coppola Cage.

As the "National Treasure" star professed to People in 2022, "There's no version of Nick Cage in reality that doesn't want to spend time with his children." Proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, Kal-El — whom he and ex-wife Alice Kim welcomed in 2005 — landed his first acting gig at age 13, voicing a young Bruce Wayne in the 2018 animated film, "Teen Titans GO! To the Movies." Weston, born in 1990 to Nicolas and his ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton, is a metal singer and an up-and-coming actor. He's appeared in a few movies, including "Lord of War" and "Raven."Calling Weston "the total artist," Nicolas once admitted he turned down roles in iconic movies like "Lord of the Rings" and "The Matrix" to spend more time with his eldest son as a boy. Estimated to be worth $25 million in 2023, Nicolas hasn't shied away from lavishing wealth upon his children. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "Con Air" star admitted to missing "going to the toy store" now that his sons were grown.

In 2023, it was even revealed that Weston, at age 32, received a monthly allowance from his famous father.