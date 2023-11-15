Weird Things About Nicolas Cage And Riko Shibata's Marriage

Nicolas Cage married Riko Shibata in February 2021, marking the fifth time the actor tied the knot. While the "Con Air" star is known for outlandish spending habits, his ceremony with Shibata was a low-key, intimate affair. The date was chosen because it was the birthday of Cage's late father, and among the guests was Alice Kim, one of the actor's ex-wives with whom he has remained friends since their split.

Later that year, the "Pig" actor spoke about his marriage to Shibata. "I am a romantic, and when I'm in love, I want to give that person everything I can," he told GQ in March 2022. Cage was adamant that he would not be getting married for a sixth time. "And this is it for me. I mean, this is not happening again. This is it. This is it," he told the publication. The Hollywood veteran also discussed how the public's narrative around his personality was incorrect. "The misconception that I'm crazy, which people seem to enjoy, the madman or whatever," Cage added.

Despite the 32-year age gap between Cage and Shibata, the "Leaving Las Vegas" star truly believed that the fifth time was the charm. "I'm really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time," he told the Los Angeles Times in January 2022. Even though the age difference may seem immense, it is only one of the unconventional elements of Cage's marriage.