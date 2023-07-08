The Way Nicolas Cage Proposed To His Wife Riko Shibata Was Anything But Traditional

Nicolas Cage's proposal to his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, was anything but traditional. On his brother Marc Coppola's radio show, the "Moonstruck" actor revealed that he popped the question to Shibata over FaceTime. At the time, Cage said he and his wife had not seen each other for six months due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. "Because what happened [was] she left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada," he said. "We're really happy together, and we're really excited to spend that time together, and so I finally just said, 'Look, I wanna marry you,' and we got engaged on FaceTime." He added that he chose a black diamond engagement ring as it was Shibata's favorite color. "She wanted the black gold and the black diamond," he said. "So I customized and personalized it, and I actually sent it to her via FedEx."

Talking about their engagement on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Cage said he would've preferred to propose to Shibata in person instead of doing it virtually. "I'm a romantic," he explained. "I want to get on one knee and offer the black diamond ring, but because of what we were all going through, with the quarantine, [I couldn't]." But he also didn't want to wait any longer. "We had built this beautiful momentum that I didn't want to stop. So I said, let's take it to the next level," Cage said. "And she said yes — on FaceTime."