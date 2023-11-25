A Look At Lauren Graham And Melissa McCarthy's Bond In Real Life

On "Gilmore Girls," Lauren Graham's Lorelai Gilmore is best friends with Melissa McCarthy's Sookie St. James. When the show aired for 7 seasons from 2000 through 2007, the actors also enjoyed time together away from the show. During a Reddit AMA in 2014, Graham was asked how it was to work alongside McCarthy. "Truly hilarious and kind on set, and then I'd go see her in 'Groundlings' and be blown away by the characters she created," she wrote about her "GG" co-star.

Of course, McCarthy had a meteoric rise to fame after the show ended thanks to her role in "Bridesmaids." When it was announced that the cast of "Gilmore Girls" would be returning for a mini-series, there were doubts that McCarthy would be involved. "She's really f***ing busy," series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told TVLine in February 2016, when discussing her possible return. A month later, the "Spy" star confirmed she would not be reprising her role as Sookie. "I didn't actually get asked to do it," she told E! in March 2016.

The cast filmed the four-part mini-series titled "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" later that year. Fortunately, McCarthy was able to carve out some time to make an appearance, and Lorelai and Sookie were reunited. "[F]rom other friends and family I wanted and hoped to be part of the show in some way, and that was the biggest piece," Graham told People in July 2016 when discussing bringing the gang back together. It was an emotional reunion for both Graham and McCarthy.