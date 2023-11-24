Is Hallmark's Brittany Bristow Married? Meet Her Real-Life Husband

There's no Christmas holiday without a good Hallmark film to match. If you're a die-hard fan of the Hallmark channel, you're probably familiar with Brittany Bristow. The actor has starred in several holiday classics on the network, including "Holiday Date" and "Wrapped Up in Love." The Canadian actor is no stranger to finding love on-screen, but does she have a romance in real life?

Just like how many of her films end, Bristow has seemed to find her happily ever after. According to Who's Dated Who, the Hallmark actor has dated business owner Dustin Keating since 2019. The couple went Instagram official in October 2019 after Keating posted a photo of him and the actor enjoying a nice day out. He wrote, "At least one of us knows how to pose normally and that one gets paid for it. That classic way. @britbristow." After going Instagram official, the couple's romance continued to stay strong even during the pandemic.

In June 2022, Bristow shared one of her favorite memories with Keating amidst the holidays and the COVID-19 pandemic, per Just Jared. She shared, "We were upset because we weren't seeing family, but we had this really beautiful opportunity to just sort of enjoy the holidays and suddenly realize that like we, we had the opportunity to design the joy that we wanted on that day." The couple have now been together for four years, but have they tied the knot?