Is Hallmark's Brittany Bristow Married? Meet Her Real-Life Husband
There's no Christmas holiday without a good Hallmark film to match. If you're a die-hard fan of the Hallmark channel, you're probably familiar with Brittany Bristow. The actor has starred in several holiday classics on the network, including "Holiday Date" and "Wrapped Up in Love." The Canadian actor is no stranger to finding love on-screen, but does she have a romance in real life?
Just like how many of her films end, Bristow has seemed to find her happily ever after. According to Who's Dated Who, the Hallmark actor has dated business owner Dustin Keating since 2019. The couple went Instagram official in October 2019 after Keating posted a photo of him and the actor enjoying a nice day out. He wrote, "At least one of us knows how to pose normally and that one gets paid for it. That classic way. @britbristow." After going Instagram official, the couple's romance continued to stay strong even during the pandemic.
In June 2022, Bristow shared one of her favorite memories with Keating amidst the holidays and the COVID-19 pandemic, per Just Jared. She shared, "We were upset because we weren't seeing family, but we had this really beautiful opportunity to just sort of enjoy the holidays and suddenly realize that like we, we had the opportunity to design the joy that we wanted on that day." The couple have now been together for four years, but have they tied the knot?
Brittany Bristow and Dustin Keating got married
After two years of dating, Dustin Keating popped the question to Brittany Bristow. In August 2021, the Hallmark star revealed the exciting news of Keating getting down on one knee to social media. She wrote, "8.15.21 — Two years to the day from our first date that we weren't sure was a date (but both wanted it to be a date) you asked me to marry you...," she continued, "but I wasn't sure if you were really asking but I wanted you to be really asking so I asked you if it was really happening and you said yes!" Bristow accompanied her caption with photos of her and Keating looking absolutely over the moon as they took the next big step in their relationship. "The Story of Love" actor wasted no time walking down the aisle.
In September 2022, a little over a year after Keating proposed to Bristow, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony. Bristow shared some photos from the special day to Instagram as she stunned in a beautiful lace dress and kissed Keating in the middle of the aisle. The Hallmark star captioned the series of photos, "9.16.22 I want to go as far as possible, as long as it's with you." Even though the couple hasn't been married for very long, they are completely head over heels for one another.
Brittany Bristow and Dustin Keating celebrated their one-year anniversary
Brittany Bristow and Dustin Keating may have only said "I do" in 2022, but their marriage is already filled with so much love. On the couple's anniversary, each of them shared a sweet post in honor of their first year of marriage. The Hallmark actor shared a photo of her and Keating on their wedding day, sharing a smooch during the big day. Bristow wrote, "And what a year it's been. Wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else. Such a happy first year of marriage with you @dustin_keating. I love you."
Keating shared similar sentiments to Bristow's in a post of his own that was filled with all kinds of photos throughout their relationship, which even included one of the actor when she was younger. He said, "Happy one year anniversary to the Buckaroo, aka @britbristow. I only want to go further if it's with you."
Over the course of their first year of marriage, the couple hasn't had a shortage of memorable moments. In July 2023, the two enjoyed a nice vacation to Tuscany, Italy, as they wine and dined in the beautiful country. And, of course, they enjoy date nights in Bristow's home country of Canada. Wherever they are and whatever they do, the couple's relationship seems to get stronger with each passing day.