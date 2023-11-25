The Harry Potter Actor Who Is Distantly Related To The Royal Family

The British royal family's influence spreads far and wide, not only because it spearheaded the largest empire in history, but also through its descendants. It can be seen particularly among Hollywood's top tier, with Hilary Duff as the best example. A 2012 genealogy study showed that the "Lizzy McGuire" alum is related to Alexander Spotswood, a British army officer who was appointed governor of Colonial Virginia in the early 18th century, CBS News reported. Spotswood happens to be an ancestor of the late Queen Elizabeth II and, naturally, the current monarch, King Charles III.

Spotswood is the 10th great-grandson of King Edward III, who was Charles' 18th great-grandfather. That means Duff is Elizabeth's 18th cousin, making her the American most closely related to the British royals, the study concluded. Duff is closely followed by Brooke Shields, who is related to the king through Henry II. That's pretty impressive, considering a whole ocean and centuries of independent history separate the U.S. and Britain at this point.

If we cross back into England, those relations become even tighter. On the "Harry Potter" set alone, a few famous faces can trace their lineage back to the royal family. Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange, is related to Catherine, Princess of Wales, according to Geni. Robert Pattinson, who brought Cedric Diggory to the big screen, can also trace his lineage to Charles back through the Pickering family, Ancestry suggested. But there's another actor who's more closely related to the king.