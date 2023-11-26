Why Hallmark Star James Denton Ditched His Life In Hollywood

James Denton's portrayal of Mike Delfino on "Desperate Housewives" made him a household name. In fact, it's a role he's still recognized for, but he's come a long way since the show's end in 2012. In the years that have followed, he's become a Hallmark Channel favorite, juggling holiday movies with a lead role on "Good Witch," but while his career continues, his priorities have shifted. Denton, who married Erin O'Brien in 2002, welcomed his first child, son Sheppard, less than a year before his debut on "Housewives." Their daughter, Malin, was born in 2005, and, as he told Today, balancing his personal and professional life proved to be easy as he had plenty of downtime while shooting.

Even so, fatherhood did transform him from a self-centered actor focused on his career to a devoted papa. "As soon as you have kids, all the priorities just completely flip," and that's a good thing. "It's really healthy, I think, that the focus goes off of yourself and onto these other little people that are totally your responsibility," he told Today. And once his commitment to the show was over, he was able to focus on them even more, becoming one of many celebs who moved out of Hollywood for a sweet reason. Here's why Hallmark star James Denton ditched his life in L.A. — and has no regrets about it.