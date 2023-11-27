Shaquille O'Neal Took His Divorce From His Ex Shaunie Especially Hard

Shaquille O'Neal has only been married once, though it ended in divorce after seven years of marriage. The couple had spent many years together, but Shaq ended up blaming himself for the split due to his wild ways.

Shaq and Shaunie O'Neal's relationship had begun well before they walked down the aisle, as the two met shortly after the NBA legend's 1996 move to California upon signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. Shaq marked a new trend in Shaunie's partner preferences. "Shaquille was the very first athlete that I dated, and I grew up in L.A.," she told Houston's Majic 102.1 in 2010.

The couple tied the knot in December 2002. By then, Shaq and Shaunie had two children together, Shareef and Amirah, born in January 2000 and November 2001. Shaunie was pregnant with Shaqir when she and Shaq said "I do," welcoming the baby boy four months later. Me'arah completed the family in May 2006, bringing their total number of children to six. Shaq already had a daughter, Taahirah, with his ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh; Shaunie had a son, Myles, whom Shaq raised as his own.

The marriage began to show signs of problems when their youngest was still a baby. In September 2007, Shaq filed for divorce, though he withdrew the petition the following year. But the couple couldn't fix the marriage. In November 2009, it was Shaunie's turn to file divorce paperwork. This time, it stuck. They reached a settlement in 2010 and went their separate ways. However, Shaq wishes he could go back in time and undo it.