The Sad Reason Michelle Obama Straightened Her Hair While In The White House

Michelle Obama has been praised endlessly for her bold beauty moments and sartorial choices, even if she's been caught wearing some inappropriate outfits over the years. A big part of her appeal is that the former first lady always manages to radiate confidence — no matter what she's wearing – but as it turns out, she's not always comfortable in her own skin. Or, rather, in her own hair.

During her time in the White House, Michelle Obama mostly wore her hair straight or styled in light curls, like at the 2021 inauguration for President Biden. That hairstyle, courtesy of Yene Damtew, actually went viral for how sleek and fabulous it was. However, eagle-eyed watchers will know she didn't start showing off more natural looks until after her husband's time in office was up. That's when she really embraced her locks, rocking natural curls on a 2018 Essence cover and choosing to sport braids for her 2022 White House portrait unveiling ceremony. The decision was praised by many, including President Biden's advisor, Adjoa B. Asamoah, who helped pen the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act, which prohibits employer discrimination based on natural hair. "I lift a beautiful @MichelleObama in braids, which means a lot to Black girls & women," she tweeted. Obama looked gorgeous as always, but she's since revealed that she never wore such natural 'dos in the White House because she wanted the focus to be on her and her husband's work — not her hair.