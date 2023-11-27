The Truth About Donald Trump And Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship

Donald Trump's three oldest children were dragged into the courtroom to testify during their father's civil fraud trial. Out of them all, Donald Trump Jr. has been the most ferocious supporter. Given Donald's questionable connection with his firstborn, he has a lot to thank him for, but let's face it, that will likely never happen.

Donald's relationship with all of his kids has never been equal. The former president's favorite is likely Ivanka Trump, and he's persistently boasted about her abilities and physical attributes. Meanwhile, Donald Jr. has always seemed like an outlier regarding his father's affections, despite consistently having his dad's back, no matter what. According to the BBC, Donald Jr. has been charming the courtroom during his testimony. He admitted to being the only Trump who doesn't golf, "which has relegated me to the children's table in perpetuity." He also boasted that his father was a "genius" and "an artist with real estate."

Donald Jr. doesn't limit his father fangirling to the courtroom. He's a prolific poster on X, formerly Twitter, venting his anger at his dad's opponents. "Enough! Radical Democrats are trying to REMOVE my father, President Trump, from the ballot. This is an attack on the rights of every American to vote for their candidate," Donald Jr. ranted on November 22. "Sign the petition to keep Donald Trump on the ballot and fight back NOW!!!" Donald Jr. is his dad's biggest cheerleader. But what's Donald's relationship with Donald Jr. actually like?