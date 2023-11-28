Whatever Happened To Ned's Declassified Star Devon Werkheiser?

Devon Werkheiser hoped that he'd find regular work in Hollywood after he graduated from the Nickelodeon school of acting. Unfortunately, the "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" star discovered that the cartoonish theatrics that appealed to younger fans were not what most Hollywood producers were looking for when casting their projects. So, Werkheiser decided to look for work aside from acting as he continued to audition for roles.

From 2004 to 2007, Werkheiser built a loyal fanbase as Ned Bigby, the exuberant teen who dished out tips on how to navigate the many trials of middle school, from taking tests to trying out for sports and crushing on classmates. His character was relatable, helpful, and funny, which gave Werkheiser an exemplary post-Nick reputation. "Whenever anyone recognizes me from Ned's, they have genuine love in their hearts for that show," he told YouTuber Tyler Boronski in 2023.

Werkheiser once believed the love for "Ned's Declassified" was large enough that he would be able to get the green light for a reboot, but alas, fans will not get to find out what Coconut Head did after graduation. What we do know is that the actor who was once underneath that famous bowl cut, Rob Pinkston, played a role in inspiring Werkheiser to pursue a different career in the entertainment industry. It didn't keep the bills paid, however, and Werkheiser eventually wound up working a 9-to-5 job. "It was a rude awakening when life found me," he said on "NickRewind."