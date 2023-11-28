Jennifer Tilly Scored Big In Her Divorce Settlement With Sam Simon

Jennifer Tilly and television producer Sam Simon tied the knot in 1984, but by 1991, they called it quits. Tilly didn't just walk away with a hefty divorce settlement — she also kept Sam as a friend for years until he ultimately died in 2015 after being diagnosed with terminal colon cancer two years before. The producer was known for being a showrunner on the sitcom "Taxi," a writer on "Cheers," and one of the developers on the early seasons of "The Simpsons." At the time of his death, he was reportedly worth $100 million.

Leading up to his death, Simon and Tilly continued to spend time together. "Probably, my social life is more active than it's ever been," he told Vanity Fair in 2014 after being diagnosed with cancer. "And that's because of my fine choice in women throughout my life." The "Bride of Chucky" actor told the outlet how her ex-husband had changed for the better since learning he was terminal. "He's discovered what's important in life," Tilly said. For decades before he was sick, Simon was very active in charitable endeavors, and those efforts only increased after his diagnosis. "I think it's really nice for him that he's doing it now and he gets to see the results of his philanthropy," Tilly told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013 when discussing her ex-husband. In fact, Simon told the outlet he planned to give his fortune to charity once he died.

A bulk of that fortune was residuals from "The Simpsons." Thanks to their divorce settlement, Tilly was paid handsomely from those earnings over the years.