How Dolly Parton Really Felt About Kenny Rogers' Plastic Surgery
Dolly Parton is no stranger to going under the knife and isn't afraid to share her opinion about the work her late friend, Kenny Rogers, had done.
Parton and Rogers' friendship goes back decades. Although they were amicable with one another, they weren't great pals until their smash hit song, "Islands in the Stream." Rogers revealed to People in 2013, "We had met before 'Islands' but we weren't friends." Parton added, "We became friends when we started working together, and touring." After collaborating, Parton and Rogers' friendship only continued to grow, and one thing about friends, they will tell you the truth no matter what.
Parton would be the first to admit that she has gotten work done. In 2003, she revealed on "Larry King Live" (via Showbiz Cheatsheet) that she had a face lift, breast implants, liposuction, botox, and so much more. She told the host, "But I don't want to lie about it ... I mean, I look so totally artificial, you know, but I hopefully am totally real." While the "Jolene" singer isn't opposed to getting cosmetic procedures, she has warned people that they have to be cautious about the work they get done. She told the "The Howard Stern Show," "You've just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know. Anytime you go under the knife, you could come out looking not good." Well, many have said that Parton's friend, Rogers, had a botched cosmetic procedure, but what did the country singer think of her friend's work?
Dolly Parton joked with Kenny Rogers about his cosmetic work
Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers were so close that the "9 to 5" singer joked about the cosmetic procedure he had gotten done. Years into his career, the "Coward of the County" singer enhanced his looks with an eyelid lift, per CBS News. But after he went under the knife, many criticized the singer's appearance, and even Rogers wasn't happy with the results. He told People (via CBS News) in 2006, "I'm not happy about it. It drives me crazy." While the criticism about Rogers' look died down, Parton admitted she used to joke about her friend's botched procedure with him.
On "The Howard Stern Show," she shared, "I told him, I said, 'Kenny. I'm glad I got to live long enough to see you grow into your face lift. He thought that was the funniest thing, but he did, you know, as he got older ... his skin started to loosen, and he looked more natural." And while she did tease her "Islands in the Stream" collaborator, she does admit it's more difficult for men to hide the work they get done. She explained, "It's especially harder for men because you can't wear the makeup and all the different eyelashes and stuff." Parton reiterated that you never know how your body will respond to cosmetic procedures as she revealed that Rogers had "one of the best doctors," yet even he had difficulties with the results of his eyelid lift.