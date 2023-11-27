How Dolly Parton Really Felt About Kenny Rogers' Plastic Surgery

Dolly Parton is no stranger to going under the knife and isn't afraid to share her opinion about the work her late friend, Kenny Rogers, had done.

Parton and Rogers' friendship goes back decades. Although they were amicable with one another, they weren't great pals until their smash hit song, "Islands in the Stream." Rogers revealed to People in 2013, "We had met before 'Islands' but we weren't friends." Parton added, "We became friends when we started working together, and touring." After collaborating, Parton and Rogers' friendship only continued to grow, and one thing about friends, they will tell you the truth no matter what.

Parton would be the first to admit that she has gotten work done. In 2003, she revealed on "Larry King Live" (via Showbiz Cheatsheet) that she had a face lift, breast implants, liposuction, botox, and so much more. She told the host, "But I don't want to lie about it ... I mean, I look so totally artificial, you know, but I hopefully am totally real." While the "Jolene" singer isn't opposed to getting cosmetic procedures, she has warned people that they have to be cautious about the work they get done. She told the "The Howard Stern Show," "You've just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know. Anytime you go under the knife, you could come out looking not good." Well, many have said that Parton's friend, Rogers, had a botched cosmetic procedure, but what did the country singer think of her friend's work?