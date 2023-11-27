Royal Author Claims Kate And Meghan's Feud Is Worse Than The Public Knows
The reported feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has been very much publicized for years but apparently, it goes way deeper than a fight over lip gloss. When Markle and Prince Harry made their relationship debut in 2016, it seemed as if the "Suits" actor and Middleton would become close. However, there were soon rumblings that things were not friendly between Markle and the now-Princess of Wales. As reported by the Telegraph, the two had a spat in 2018 over a flower girl's dress fitting for Markle's wedding with Prince Harry, and Middleton was left in tears. However, according to Prince Harry's account in his memoir "Spare," it was Middleton who cried after a tense exchange with her future sister-in-law concerning the dress (via Page Six).
Prince Harry also detailed another strained incident between Markle and Middleton in "Spare," per Express. He recounted a time when the "Dater's Handbook" actor asked to borrow Middleton's lip gloss before an event. "Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced," he wrote. Things didn't get better after Prince Harry and Markle decided to leave the royal family and according to an expert, Middleton feigns horror at the mention of her sister-in-law's name.
Kate and Meghan are reportedly not going to reconcile anytime soon
While Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle always acted cordially with each other in public, it's reportedly not the case behind closed doors. According to the tell-all book "Endgame," author Omid Scobie revealed that Middleton "jokingly shivers" at the mention of Markle's name, Page Six reported. He also claimed that the two royals hadn't spoken for a few years, "bar a few short pleasantries." Scobie wrote that a source shared with him, "[Middleton] was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments ... and the relationship he had with their children ... but to her there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews."
Scobie's book appears to not show Middleton in a favorable light. The Princess of Wales, whom he called "cold," reportedly ignored Markle's "cries for help" when the actor was struggling within the palace (via The Irish Sun). However, "Endgame" claims Middleton showed no interest in "forming this kind of bond" with the Duchess of Sussex.
Scobie has since faced backlash from fellow royal experts since his book. The Daily Mail reported that Robert Jobson wondered if the young author was trying to "squeeze up to Harry and Meghan." Another expert, Richard Fitzwilliam stated, "The review in the New York Times of 'Endgame,' which is published tomorrow, was far from flattering," adding that Scobie's book "shows how little he understands" Middleton and Prince William.