Royal Author Claims Kate And Meghan's Feud Is Worse Than The Public Knows

While Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle always acted cordially with each other in public, it's reportedly not the case behind closed doors. According to the tell-all book "Endgame," author Omid Scobie revealed that Middleton "jokingly shivers" at the mention of Markle's name, Page Six reported. He also claimed that the two royals hadn't spoken for a few years, "bar a few short pleasantries." Scobie wrote that a source shared with him, "[Middleton] was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments ... and the relationship he had with their children ... but to her there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews."

Scobie's book appears to not show Middleton in a favorable light. The Princess of Wales, whom he called "cold," reportedly ignored Markle's "cries for help" when the actor was struggling within the palace (via The Irish Sun). However, "Endgame" claims Middleton showed no interest in "forming this kind of bond" with the Duchess of Sussex.

Scobie has since faced backlash from fellow royal experts since his book. The Daily Mail reported that Robert Jobson wondered if the young author was trying to "squeeze up to Harry and Meghan." Another expert, Richard Fitzwilliam stated, "The review in the New York Times of 'Endgame,' which is published tomorrow, was far from flattering," adding that Scobie's book "shows how little he understands" Middleton and Prince William.