Tragic Details About Adam Sandler

Amid the glitz and glamour of stardom, actor and comedian Adam Sandler has had his fair of low points. While still trying to find his footing in Hollywood, Sandler was fired from "Saturday Night Live" in 1994 just as his star was on the rise, a move that almost left him stranded and directionless at the time. "I was hurt because I didn't know what else I was going to do," he admitted during a 2019 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show."

As he progressed in his career and became a bona fide movie star, Sandler racked up even more unpleasant experiences, ranging from mere controversial movie projects to more serious legal problems. In 2008, cartoonist Robert Cabell filed a lawsuit against Sandler, accusing him of stealing his "Jayms Blonde" cartoon character and using it as Zohan in the movie "You Don't Mess With The Zohan." Though he won the case, it didn't take long for Sandler to find himself in an even bigger mess. Five years later, he was back in court after carpenter Richard Houpert sued his production company for negligence, per The Hollywood Reporter. While working on the set of "That's My Boy," Houpert lost a finger — an accident he claimed could have been avoided if the production company had provided adequate equipment.

Sandler's legal troubles are, however, not the most tragic thing he has endured. From a longtime health issue to some personal losses, here are the tragic details about Adam Sandler.