RHONY: Why Sai De Silva And Brynn Whitfield Can't Stand Each Other
Going into a reality show as pals can make or break a friendship, and in Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield's case, it definitely put a strain on theirs. "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 14 came with an all-new cast, with De Silva and Whitfield starting out as besties. "Going into the season Brynn and I were very, very close. I think her and I were the closest and I think toward the end, there was a lot of tension between us," De Silva shared on the "Pay Attention Puh-lease!" podcast.
The content creator acknowledged that she and Whitfield had a "lot of similarities" which drew them together at first, but she hinted at a reason for a fallout. "After spending a lot of time with one another, you just kind of, 'Enough is enough,' you know? Friends get on each other's nerves."
Sure enough, toward the end of the season, Whitfield spilled a secret about fellow castmate Ubah Hassan that put De Silva on the spot. Since then, De Silva hasn't considered Whitfield trustworthy. Sadly, the two BFFs are no longer tight.
Brynn Whitfield broke Sai De Silva's circle of trust
Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield were so close to ending their debut season of "RHONY" without feuding with each other, but loose lips sank their friendship. Ubah Hassan, who was supposedly single during Season 14, had revealed to De Silva that she was dating a man who lived in Connecticut. The tidbit was supposed to be a secret, but De Silva ended up sharing the gossip with Whitfield and Erin Lichy, who both promised to keep it within their "circle of trust." However, it all came out during the season finale at Whitfield's birthday party when she yelled, "Ubah, I heard you got a man in Connecticut!" Hassan was taken aback that her secret was revealed, and De Silva was furious that she was outed for breaking her promise to the model.
The drama caused De Silva and Whitfield to have a falling out. Following the finale, De Silva admitted to Page Six that she shouldn't have told Whitfield about Hassan's mystery boyfriend. "I shouldn't have shared it. And when I did, it felt like a circle of trust at that moment, and she kind of broke that circle of trust, and I was very disappointed," the influencer stated. Although De Silva apologized to Whitfield during the reunion for lashing out at her, things still remain chilly between the two "RHONY" stars.
Brynn Whitfield claimed Sai De Silva never told her not to share Ubah's secret
Brynn Whitfield took most of the heat after blurting out Ubah Hassan's relationship status, but according to the marketing consultant, the blame should have been shouldered by Sai De Silva. Whitfield revealed to Interview that De Silva had confessed over the phone that she had spilled Hassan's secret with Erin Lichy. "[Sai] didn't tell me to keep it a secret, and she didn't say not to say it on camera. She just shared that," Whitfield claimed. She went on to say that she was "blown away" that De Silva owned up to her mistake during the reunion but it didn't "feel that authentic" given how she was slamming Whitfield in the press. "It just felt like she was saying it because this is probably the right thing to do since the episode aired and everyone online was giving her s***," she added.
The incident has taught De Silva a lesson. "It was definitely an interesting experience. I think my biggest takeaway is to just have no one tell me any secrets anymore. I just don't want to know. I really don't. Just keep your secrets to yourself," she shared with ET. As for where she stands with Whitfield, De Silva stated that they were "cool" but not the besties they once were.