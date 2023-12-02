RHONY: Why Sai De Silva And Brynn Whitfield Can't Stand Each Other

Going into a reality show as pals can make or break a friendship, and in Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield's case, it definitely put a strain on theirs. "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 14 came with an all-new cast, with De Silva and Whitfield starting out as besties. "Going into the season Brynn and I were very, very close. I think her and I were the closest and I think toward the end, there was a lot of tension between us," De Silva shared on the "Pay Attention Puh-lease!" podcast.

The content creator acknowledged that she and Whitfield had a "lot of similarities" which drew them together at first, but she hinted at a reason for a fallout. "After spending a lot of time with one another, you just kind of, 'Enough is enough,' you know? Friends get on each other's nerves."

Sure enough, toward the end of the season, Whitfield spilled a secret about fellow castmate Ubah Hassan that put De Silva on the spot. Since then, De Silva hasn't considered Whitfield trustworthy. Sadly, the two BFFs are no longer tight.