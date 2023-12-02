Controversies Surrounding Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown started her professional acting career in 2013 at the age of nine. For her first gig, Brown played Young Alice in "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland," but that's not where most people first met the young actor. Brown became a household name in 2016 when she debuted as Eleven in Netflix's smash hit from the Duffer Brothers, "Stranger Things." As Eleven, Brown launched a meteoric rise to worldwide fame, and with that recognition came some controversy, and it has surrounded Brown ever since.

It's not unusual for a popular celebrity to court some controversy, and Brown is no exception. Still, she stands out more than any of her "Stranger Things" co-stars, and the increased media attention highlighted aspects of her life and personality many found unusual or even dangerous. Of course, like many celebrities, not every controversy surrounding Brown is her fault, and some are entirely fabricated, but that doesn't mean they don't stick.

Leading up to and since Brown turned 18, she's been the subject of unwanted sexual attention, which only complicated the other controversies in her life. Unfortunately, the over-sexualization of female celebrities is nothing new, and despite being so young, Brown handled it better than most. With that and the other controversies surrounding Brown, she's managed to build up an impressive career that's only beginning. These are the controversies she's been the subject of since walking onto the world stage at the age of 12.