The Bitter Ending To Wendy Williams & Nene Leakes' Friendship

Wendy Williams and Nene Leakes had an on-again/off-again friendship for years before they finally called it quits. Williams often threw shade at the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast on her eponymous now-canceled talk show, and when she brought up Leakes' relationship with her husband Gregg, the claws came out, per HelloBeautiful. "I didn't c [sic] @WendyWilliams show but I'm assuming she pissed u off. Breathe NeNe," Leakes tweeted.

The two got into it again when Leakes sarcastically tweeted, "Just saw a list of all the new reality shows that r coming soon! Everybody is a reality star now! WOW! I gotta go." As reported by BET, Williams stated on her show, "Everybody is a reality star now? In case you've noticed, people watch more reality shows than sitcoms. You should have just kept your mouth closed."

The two frenemies continued to feud publicly, including the time Williams criticized the housewife for painting her famous "RHOA" quotes on a Birkin bag. Leakes called out the talk show host on her blog (per E! Online) and it seemed the two were done with each other, but in a surprising twist, the frenemies became buds again.