The Bitter Ending To Wendy Williams & Nene Leakes' Friendship
Wendy Williams and Nene Leakes had an on-again/off-again friendship for years before they finally called it quits. Williams often threw shade at the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast on her eponymous now-canceled talk show, and when she brought up Leakes' relationship with her husband Gregg, the claws came out, per HelloBeautiful. "I didn't c [sic] @WendyWilliams show but I'm assuming she pissed u off. Breathe NeNe," Leakes tweeted.
The two got into it again when Leakes sarcastically tweeted, "Just saw a list of all the new reality shows that r coming soon! Everybody is a reality star now! WOW! I gotta go." As reported by BET, Williams stated on her show, "Everybody is a reality star now? In case you've noticed, people watch more reality shows than sitcoms. You should have just kept your mouth closed."
The two frenemies continued to feud publicly, including the time Williams criticized the housewife for painting her famous "RHOA" quotes on a Birkin bag. Leakes called out the talk show host on her blog (per E! Online) and it seemed the two were done with each other, but in a surprising twist, the frenemies became buds again.
Wendy Williams and Nene Leakes made up only to feud again
Reunited and it felt so good — until it didn't. In 2019, Wendy Williams attempted to reconnect with her former bestie amid her divorce from Kevin Hunter. She stated on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (via Bravo) that she reached out to Nene Leakes and said, "Look, I don't know what your problem is with me or me with you, but where are you now? Let's have dinner." She revealed that she had spoken to Leakes that day and added, "Such a good conversation."
Unfortunately, things turned left yet again when Williams spoke about Leakes' departure from "RHOA" on "WWHL." She stated, "I don't know what Nene's going to be doing for money, I'm not trying to count coins, but you know, 'The Housewives' is the one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff and while Nene is famous as Bethenny, Bethenny has turned it into a multi-million dollar situation ... What are they going to do?"
Williams went on to state that any spinoff of Leakes' is going to be "boring," including one about her husband and kids. Slamming Leakes was one thing, but once Williams brought her family into it, the former "Glee" star had had enough of the shady friendship.
Nene Leakes is done with Wendy Williams turning on her
Following Wendy Williams' "Watch What Happens Live" episode, Nene Leakes slammed her ex-friend in a YouTube video. "Yes, I have considered Wendy a close friend or associate. Why [has she] chosen to speak so negatively of me lately?" Leakes addressed William's comments about her family and stated, "She does Andy Cohen's show and here she sits, speaking negatively of my exit and bringing my family into the equation. Now, that's what you're not gonna do, Wendy. What you're not gonna do is speak negative of my family."
The feud between Williams and Leakes went beyond verbal spats. The "RHOA" alum claimed that she was in talks with Tom Arnold to co-host a talk show with the same production company as "The Wendy Williams Show," but after their fight about the Birkin bag, the "deal went dead," per Page Six. In a July appearance on Carlos King's show, "Reality With the King," Leakes shared that she advised Williams to have "at least two friends" in her circle whom she wouldn't talk negatively about on her show. "But it would never be me," she stated.
She revealed that it had been "a while" since she spoke to Williams, and her former friend had reached out after getting ousted from "The Wendy Williams Show." Leakes told King, "At that moment, I didn't even want to hear it." It looks like it's the end of the road for Williams and Leakes' friendship — at least for now.