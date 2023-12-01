Is Hallmark's Niall Matter Married? What We Know About His Wife Sara

Day in and day out, Hallmark fans, better known as Hearties, watch actors fall in love on-screen. But do some of their favorite Hallmark actors have that one true love like in the films they star in? Look at Niall Matter; he's quite the hunk and charismatic, but is he happily married, or is he still searching for love?

Matter joined the Hallmark Channel in 2016 and quickly became a fan favorite. Since his debut on the network, the actor has starred in over 25 projects, including "When I Think of Christmas" and "A Christmas Together with You." Four years into his career with the network, Matter shared what he loved about the Hallmark Channel. He told Media Village, "I'm very happy every single day that I get to go to work. It's been a four-year run, almost, and it's a great family I've found myself a part of at Crown Media. Sixteen projects, in four years, is phenomenal and I'm very, very, grateful."

As much as Matter loves working with Hallmark, fans love watching the actor just as much. They will tune in for any project he takes on, especially when he's playing a romantic role in a Hallmark film. But while fans may fall in love with Matter on-screen, that's as far as it will get — hate to break it to Hearties out there, but this Hallmark hunk is happily married.