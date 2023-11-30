Shane MacGowan, The Pogues Frontman, Dead At 65

Singer and songwriter Shane MacGowan of The Pogues has died at 65 years old. His wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, shared the tragic news in a somber Instagram post on November 30. "There's no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world," she penned in part on the lengthy post. "You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much. You meant the world to me," she concluded.

While Clarke made no mention of MacGowan's cause of death, it's known that the singer suffered a recent bout of illness, as evidenced by Clarke's various social media posts. On November 22, Clarke shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that MacGowan had finally been discharged after a months-long stay at St. Vincent's Hospital in Dublin. "Shane got out of the hospital! We are deeply and eternally grateful to all of the doctors and nurses and staff at St Vincent's it's the best!" she penned in the celebratory tweet.

More to come...