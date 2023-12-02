Ryan Phillippe's Rarely-Seen Daughter Kai Is Growing Up Fast

Ryan Phillippe has his hands full. Not only is he an actor, but he has three kids, and one of them has rarely been out in the public eye.

According to People, the actor became a father at 25 years old after he welcomed his first child, Ava Phillippe, with Reese Witherspoon. Four years later, the former couple gave birth to their second child, Deacon Phillippe. Both Deacon and Ava haven't shied away from the public eye, but Ryan's third child has. In 2011, Ryan and his now ex-girlfriend, Alexis Knapp, welcomed their first child together, Kailani Merizalde Phillippe Knapp, or Kai for short.

Ryan prides himself on being a father of three, even if his kids might be embarrassed by him. He shared with ET, "I don't think any parent gets the ultimate cool card. Maybe once they get into their twenties, and they're past the teenage period, I might become cool again." The actor has been vulnerable about what it has been like to be a father and has even shared stories about Ava and Deacon. But while he is willing to bring his two eldest kids into the limelight, he tends to keep Kai out of public conversation. On very rare occasions, Ryan and Alexis will talk or share photos of Kai. And while fans may not see or hear of her as often as his other kids, Kai is growing up.