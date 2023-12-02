What To Know About Hallmark Star Brittany Bristow's Personal Life

Brittany Bristow is a relatively new actor on the Hallmark Channel, but that doesn't mean fans don't want to know everything and anything about her, especially as she stars in more projects for the network.

One of Bristow's first projects with Hallmark was the film "Love Blossoms" in 2017, where she played Kimmy Spencer, per IMDb. If you don't remember her from that role, you probably know her from the numerous projects she has worked on with the network that include films like "Christmas Next Door" and "Wrapped Up in Love." Bristow has been with the network for over six years and has loved every minute of it. In 2022, she gushed to Media Village about how welcoming Hallmark and the team at the network have been to her. She shared, "But here you are, supported by these wonderful people who go to work every day making family friendly [entertainment] where everyone can feel hopeful. Honestly, one of the greatest gifts of my life is being a part of the Hallmark family. I wouldn't be where I am had they not welcomed me."

Hallmark fans have been just as welcoming of Bristow as the network has. And as she becomes more of a familiar face on-screen, many are curious as to what the actor's personal life looks like.