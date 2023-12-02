What To Know About Hallmark Star Brittany Bristow's Personal Life
Brittany Bristow is a relatively new actor on the Hallmark Channel, but that doesn't mean fans don't want to know everything and anything about her, especially as she stars in more projects for the network.
One of Bristow's first projects with Hallmark was the film "Love Blossoms" in 2017, where she played Kimmy Spencer, per IMDb. If you don't remember her from that role, you probably know her from the numerous projects she has worked on with the network that include films like "Christmas Next Door" and "Wrapped Up in Love." Bristow has been with the network for over six years and has loved every minute of it. In 2022, she gushed to Media Village about how welcoming Hallmark and the team at the network have been to her. She shared, "But here you are, supported by these wonderful people who go to work every day making family friendly [entertainment] where everyone can feel hopeful. Honestly, one of the greatest gifts of my life is being a part of the Hallmark family. I wouldn't be where I am had they not welcomed me."
Hallmark fans have been just as welcoming of Bristow as the network has. And as she becomes more of a familiar face on-screen, many are curious as to what the actor's personal life looks like.
Brittany Bristow has been acting since she was little
Although Hallmark fans have just started becoming familiar with Brittany Bristow, she has actually been acting since she was a little girl. Seeing as both her parents were a part of the entertainment world, it seemed like Bristow was bound to become an actor. When speaking on the "Hallmarkies Podcast," Bristow revealed her mom was a writer and producer, and her dad was an actor and singer before he moved into the production side of the entertainment industry. So, it looks like the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree.
According to the Hallmark Channel, the "Holiday Date" star started her profession as an actor at just six years old. But besides acting, Bristow was also passionate about ballet. And it was during a dance class she landed one of her early gigs in acting. She told the "Hallmarkies Podcast," "When I was really little I was a little ballerina ... I was in class one day and someone came in and said, 'We have a commercial that we're casting and we want a bunch of little ballerinas.' And I begged my parents to go." Bristow revealed she was "over the moon" when she was chosen for the commercial. She revealed that at six years old, she sat her parents down and told them she wanted to be an actor. Although she took a break at 12 to pursue ballet, she eventually returned to the acting world and the rest is history.
Brittany Bristow is happily married
Although she may play someone looking for love in her work on Hallmark, in real life, Brittany Bristow is far from searching for love because she has already found it. Bristow is happily married to business owner Dustin Keating.
In August 2021, Bristow announced she was engaged to Keating via social media. She posted two photos of her and her then-fiance looking out to the ocean as they embraced, with the ring clearly in the shot. She wrote, "8.15.21 – Two years to the day from our first date that we weren't sure was a date (but both wanted it to be a date) you asked me to marry you but I wasn't sure if you were really asking but I wanted you to be really asking so I asked you if it was really happening and you said yes!"
Just over a year after their engagement, Bristow and Keating tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Canada. The two exchanged vows at the Toronto Hunt Club, a scenic golf course, with friends and family joining the celebration. Bristow shared a couple of snaps from the big day on Instagram as she was all smiles along with Keating. She captioned the post, "9.16.22. I want to go as far as possible, as long as it's with you." The couple is still in their newlywed bliss, and it's evident they are head over heels for one another.