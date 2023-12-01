Sandra Day O'Connor, Retired Supreme Court Judge, Dead At 93

Sandra Day O'Connor, a renowned lawyer best known for making history as the first woman to serve as a justice at the United States Supreme Court, has died at the age 93. "Retired Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Sandra O'Connor died this morning in Phoenix, Arizona, of complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer's and a respiratory illness," the Supreme Court announced in a statement dated December 1.

Back in 2018, O'Connor shared a public letter, revealing that she had been diagnosed with early stages of dementia. In the letter, the retired Supreme Court judge noted she would be stepping away from the limelight with adequate support and love from friends and family. "While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings of my life," she added.

According to the Supreme Court's statement, O'Connor is survived by her three sons and six grandchildren.

More to come...