Barry Manilow Is Totally Unrecognizable At Tree Lighting

Barry Manilow's ever-changing appearance has been the subject of speculation and discussion for years. However, the "Mandy" crooner is adamant that he has never had any surgery solely for cosmetic purposes. "Jonathan, look at me, don't I look my age?" he asked during a 2014 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. He went on to add, "Really, this is what I look like. I don't know what the hell they're talking about."

In 2003, however, Manilow admitted that he would probably have his nose repaired after a freak accident. "I veered left instead of right and slammed into the wall. I may have to have my nose fixed and, with this nose, it's going to require major surgery," he told The Guardian. He's also admitted to having his "jowls" removed during surgery to excise two facial cysts. "The guy said, 'We can get rid of those jowls.' I said 'Sure' — and that was that," Manilow told the Irish Independent in 2012.

He went on in the interview to attribute the fullness of his face to steroid shots in his hips. "They think I'm the Joan Rivers of the guys, which is ridiculous. But I've had this nasty hip problem for the last ten years. I've had three surgeries, the last one four months ago," he explained. But that's not all — Manilow also fessed up during the same chat to trying Botox, but said he was unimpressed with the results, saying, "I gave it a try, but I just didn't like it. It didn't look right for me."