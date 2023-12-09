What We Know About Oprah Winfrey's Health Problems

In 2019, during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Oprah divulged that she had just been cleared from a severe bout of pneumonia. "Pneumonia is nothing to play with, y'all. It is very serious," she warned the audience. The story goes that after traveling overseas, the famous media mogul thought she had come down with a cold. But after a trip to the emergency room, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. Alas, things took a turn worse when the antibiotics she was prescribed failed to ward off the infection. It wasn't until a visit with a lung specialist that Oprah learned the severity of her illness. "He immediately said, 'You must cancel everything.' I've never canceled anything in my life," she recounted. "He's like, 'You must cancel everything. You can't fly for a month."

Then, in 2022, Oprah opened up in her "The Life You Want" class with Dr. Scott Barry Kaufman and disclosed that she had two separate knee surgeries — first in August 2021 and then again in November 2021. "When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed," she recalled. "I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again — that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body." And that she has, as evidenced by her many hiking adventures with her BFF, Gayle King!