The Real Life Partners Of The Cast Of Gilmore Girls

Milo Ventimiglia quietly tied the knot with Hawaiian model and actor Jarah Mariano in early 2023, Us Weekly reported. The super secret ceremony reportedly took place with just family and close friends. In a photo shared by the publication, the newly married couple can be seen both wearing white. Mariano's head was adorned with a floral crown, while a long wreath was draped around Ventimiglia's shoulders.

The flower touches are perhaps a nod to Mariano's Hawaiian roots. In a 2021 Instagram post, she acknowledged Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and wrote, "I always get asked 'where are you from?' or 'what are you?' I explain how I was born in Hawai'i, but also grew up in California. My mom is of Korean descent, but born & raised in Hawai'i. My father's from Hawai'i as well, his mother is Native Hawaiian & we don't know who his father is."

It's unclear how Ventimiglia and Mariano met, but the "Heroes" actor likes to stay private about his love life. "I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work," he told People back in 2017. He added, "I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn't take away from the experience of the men that I play."