The Ex-Husband Ivana Trump Sued For Breaching Their Prenup

Ivana Trump once declared, "Ladies, you have to be strong and independent. And remember... don't get mad, get everything," during a cameo in the 1996 comedy, "The First Wives Club," while sporting her signature platinum blonde Bridget Bardot adjacent bouffant and a mile-wide grin. And that she did! The late Ivana was perhaps best known for being the first wife of former president Donald J. Trump, and the apparent winner takes a lot in their subsequent high-stakes divorce. It's reported that following the demise of their affluent union, Ivana walked away with a whopping $14 million, a palatial home in Greenwich, Connecticut, a residence in the Trump Plaza, and even a timeshare of sorts at the Mar-a-Lago resort in sunny Florida.

Alas, her third divorce from a wealthy Italian man by the name of Riccardo Mazzucchelli also proved to be messy — especially after she opted to sue him for allegedly speaking out about their high-profile divorce in public amid an iron-clad confidentiality clause. RUH-ROH.