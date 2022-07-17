The Untold Truth Of Ivana Trump

On July 14, 2022, former President of the United States Donald Trump announced that Ivana Trump, his first wife and the mother of his oldest kids, had died. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he shared on Truth Social (via Fox News). The former president would go on to describe Ivana as "a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman" who took great pride in her kids.

According to Fox News, the New York Fire Department headed to Ivana's house after responding to a 911 call reporting a cardiac arrest. On arrival, Ivana was found unconscious and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. Medical examiners have since revealed, per CNN, that the famed socialite died from "blunt impact injuries" to the torso following a fall down the stairs in her Manhattan home.

While the Trump family is dealing with the passing of their fierce matriarch, Ivana's tragic death has also been met with tributes from several notable figures. "She was a fabulously entertaining lady & great interviewee who remained fiercely loyal to her ex-husband Donald," British television host Piers Morgan wrote in part on Twitter. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former advisor to Donald, has also described the late socialite as "the embodiment of the American Dream" in a touching tweet. But beyond Donald, her kids, and her link to the American political space, just who was Ivana Trump?