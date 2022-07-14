The Tragic Death Of Ivana Trump

Today in unexpected news, Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump's first wife and mother to Eric, Don Jr., and Ivanka, has died at home in New York City, according to ABC7 New York. She was 73 years old.

ABC reports that police were called to Trump's apartment in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan shortly before 1 p.m. on July 14 because someone was in cardiac arrest. The outlet also reported that the Czech-born former model appears to have died from natural causes. Authorities are not considering foul play. The Trump family has confirmed the news of Ivana's death in a statement, and the former president has posted about the death to Truth Social (via AP News).

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," the former president wrote on social media.