The Tragic Death Of Ivana Trump
Today in unexpected news, Ivana Trump, former President Donald Trump's first wife and mother to Eric, Don Jr., and Ivanka, has died at home in New York City, according to ABC7 New York. She was 73 years old.
ABC reports that police were called to Trump's apartment in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan shortly before 1 p.m. on July 14 because someone was in cardiac arrest. The outlet also reported that the Czech-born former model appears to have died from natural causes. Authorities are not considering foul play. The Trump family has confirmed the news of Ivana's death in a statement, and the former president has posted about the death to Truth Social (via AP News).
"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," the former president wrote on social media.
The Trump family released two statements on Ivana Trump's death
Former President Donald Trump's statement on the death of his first wife, Ivana Trump, continued (via AP News), "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her."
The Trump children also released a separate statement confirming the death of Ivana. "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the statement reads, according to ABC7 New York. "Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."
As of publication, it doesn't appear that any of the other Trump family members have posted to social media.