What Ivana Trump's Relationship Was Like With Her Children In Her Later Years

Many are still reeling from news of Ivana Trump's death, former-President Donald Trump's first wife. The "first ... First Lady," as she called herself, per ABC News, died on July 14 at age 73 possibly from cardiac arrest related to a fall, according to ABC7 New York.

Her son Eric was the first child to acknowledge her death, sharing a heartbroken message on Instagram. "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," he said. He called her "a survivor" who "taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination." As he left his mother's apartment after her death, he told AP, "It's been a very sad day, a very sad day."

Daughter Ivanka also shared a loving post on her Twitter account. "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother," she wrote, with a photo with mom from her childhood. "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate, and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance." Even Ivana's ex-husband Donald, with whom she had a close friendship, posted his condolences on Truth Social. "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," he wrote (via Twitter). "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her." (As of this writing there has been no official statement from Don Jr.)

All of the kids loved Ivana very much, which was clear in everything the family has said about each other in recent years.