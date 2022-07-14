What Ivana Trump's Relationship Was Like With Her Children In Her Later Years
Many are still reeling from news of Ivana Trump's death, former-President Donald Trump's first wife. The "first ... First Lady," as she called herself, per ABC News, died on July 14 at age 73 possibly from cardiac arrest related to a fall, according to ABC7 New York.
Her son Eric was the first child to acknowledge her death, sharing a heartbroken message on Instagram. "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," he said. He called her "a survivor" who "taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination." As he left his mother's apartment after her death, he told AP, "It's been a very sad day, a very sad day."
Daughter Ivanka also shared a loving post on her Twitter account. "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother," she wrote, with a photo with mom from her childhood. "Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate, and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance." Even Ivana's ex-husband Donald, with whom she had a close friendship, posted his condolences on Truth Social. "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," he wrote (via Twitter). "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her." (As of this writing there has been no official statement from Don Jr.)
All of the kids loved Ivana very much, which was clear in everything the family has said about each other in recent years.
Ivana Trump had enormous faith in her children
While promoting her 2017 memoir "Raising Trump," Ivana Trump talked about coparenting with Donald. "I was in charge," she told ABC News. "He trusted my judgment, because I know the personality of my kids." The kids seem to agree. When their father was inaugurated in 2017, Eric was delighted that Ivana would attend. "She is the most supportive person," he said, per Us Weekly. "I have the greatest mom in the world. ... She's larger than life."
Ivana was supportive of them as well, even from birth. When Donald Jr was born, papa Trump was apparently afraid to give the child his name, as she claimed in her memoir. "He said, 'How about if he's a loser?" Ivana recalled. But Ivana trusted her son, particularly regarding his potential involvement with Russia's alleged hacking of the 2016 election. "I know he was not involved in any wrongdoing," she told ABC News.
As for Ivanka, while Ivana wished she would give up politics, telling Page Six it's "a very dirty business," she also thought her daughter could someday become president. "She's smart as hell, she's beautiful," Ivana gushed during an appearance on the talk show "Loose Women." She echoed this sentiment with ABC News, saying of Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, "They do what they want to do and, like I said, they don't cheat, steal, and lie, and as long as they do that, it's OK with me."