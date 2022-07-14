What Ivana Trump's Relationship With Donald Trump Was Like In Her Later Years

Ivana Trump helped Donald Trump become "The Donald" and build his empire. Newsweek reported in 1987 that Mrs. Trump earned a whopping salary of $1 a year and "all the dresses she wants" for running Trump's Castle casino. In 1988, Ivana talked to Vanity Fair about running the Atlantic City-based venue, saying, "We have nearly four thousand employees. A payroll of $1.2 million a week. Ten thousand people come every day to the Castle ... It's like running a small city," the mom-of-three said. "You have to know about housekeeping, laundry, entertainment, show girls, orchestra, casino lounges, the health club. Plus hotel marketing, casino marketing."

Donald and his first wife met at Maxwell's Plum, per LiveSigning, in the midst of her Olympic career. The couple married in 1977, had three children, while she worked with her husband. But after 13 years of marriage, Ivana was skiing in Aspen with her husband and kids when her world fell apart. According to E! News, Mrs. Trump found out about her husband's affair in 1989 when Donald's then-mistress, Marla Maples, introduced herself and said, "I love your husband. Do you?"

After the Aspen fireworks, Ivana and Donald went through a messy divorce that included mega press coverage and ended with Donald's first wife getting less money than people thought she did. After such a raucous split, it begged the question: how did Ivana's relationship with Donald play out in the following years?