Sylvester Stallone's Three Daughters Live Wildly Lavish Lives

"The Family Stallone" offers a glimpse into the life of Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin. The reality show destroys Sylvester's onscreen action-hero tough-man persona, revealing that he's just one big softie deep down. Sylvester's three daughters wrap him around their little fingers, and the doting dad seemingly indulges their every whim, resulting in Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone living la vida loca.

Sylvester is the only man in the house and plays the browbeaten dad role better than he portrayed Rocky Balboa. Although, it's not an act at all. The actor admitted that he only agreed to let cameras inside his home to please his girls. "I was like, 'Reality? I don't know if I fit into that world,'" Sylvester admitted to USA Today. "But I'd do anything for my daughters."

Sylvester's super close relationship with his girls stems from his past parenting errors. Sylvester had two sons from his first marriage to Sasha Czack, Sage and Seargeoh Stallone. In July 2012, Sage was discovered dead in his Los Angeles home. The coroner determined that the 36-year-old died from atherosclerosis, which triggered a heart attack. Sylvester was devastated by his loss, but it also made him re-prioritize his life. "You know, unfortunately, you put things before your family, and the repercussions are quite radical and devastating," he admitted in the documentary "Sly." Sylvester is determined not to make the same mistake twice, showering his daughters with love — and cold, hard cash.