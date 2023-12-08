Sylvester Stallone's Three Daughters Live Wildly Lavish Lives
"The Family Stallone" offers a glimpse into the life of Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin. The reality show destroys Sylvester's onscreen action-hero tough-man persona, revealing that he's just one big softie deep down. Sylvester's three daughters wrap him around their little fingers, and the doting dad seemingly indulges their every whim, resulting in Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone living la vida loca.
Sylvester is the only man in the house and plays the browbeaten dad role better than he portrayed Rocky Balboa. Although, it's not an act at all. The actor admitted that he only agreed to let cameras inside his home to please his girls. "I was like, 'Reality? I don't know if I fit into that world,'" Sylvester admitted to USA Today. "But I'd do anything for my daughters."
Sylvester's super close relationship with his girls stems from his past parenting errors. Sylvester had two sons from his first marriage to Sasha Czack, Sage and Seargeoh Stallone. In July 2012, Sage was discovered dead in his Los Angeles home. The coroner determined that the 36-year-old died from atherosclerosis, which triggered a heart attack. Sylvester was devastated by his loss, but it also made him re-prioritize his life. "You know, unfortunately, you put things before your family, and the repercussions are quite radical and devastating," he admitted in the documentary "Sly." Sylvester is determined not to make the same mistake twice, showering his daughters with love — and cold, hard cash.
It ain't easy being A-lister offspring
Sylvester Stallone's daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone, want for nothing. Their wildly lavish lives are documented in "The Family Stallone." The girls enjoy a dazzling Hollywood life brimming with star-studded bashes, swanky designer threads, and a rolodex of A-list buddies. Some celeb pals pop up in the show's trailer. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren are both seen rubbing shoulders with the Stallones, and even though it's a stretch to call Lundgren an A-lister, there's no doubting Pacino's creds.
"I've always had the pressure of being very perfect. With the lifestyle I have, it's incredibly hard," Sophia claims, clearly blissfully unaware of what a hard life actually looks like. "Being a Stallone, it holds a lot of weight." Meanwhile, Sistine's Instagram feed shows the sisters having a hard time while sipping cocktails at Hollywood's hottest clubs. Lazing around their expansive swimming pool, basking in the sun in exotic climes, exploring golden beaches, and boarding private jets.
With their stunning looks, lavish lives, and reality TV careers, it's little surprise the girls have been branded the new Kardashians. However, it's a comparison that the Stallones are quick to shoot down. "They've done it so right. And it works for them, and there would be no point copying them," Sistine told ET. While Sylvester threw some shade, insisting that his family isn't like the Kardashians as they're committed to keeping it real and genuine. "Because that's what we are," he said.
Four to one
Sylvester Stallone's three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone, were already used to being firmly in the media spotlight by the time reality TV came knocking. They were honored to be "Miss Golden Globes" in 2017. The siblings talked about their first taste of fame in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Except for Sistine, we've never really been in the public eye," Sophia said. "Everyone else who has famous parents they're always in the public eye. But my mom was very about education, staying grounded." Ironically, Sistine claimed they wanted to keep their "private lives private."
Meanwhile, being a Stallone offspring isn't all red carpets and caviar. In "The Family Stallone," Sylvester boasts about getting his daughters up at 5 a.m. to do pushups, shotput, boxing, play golf and chess, and recite poetry. And it's also not easy being the only man in the house. "I basically just keep my mouth shut and don't cause waves," Sylvester told "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," adding: "It's all women. Women rule. Even the dogs, they're female, and the one male's been neutered."
Although the Stallones debunk comparisons to the Kardashians, the clan has influenced the girls. Sophia told The Hollywood Reporter she plans to follow in Kylie Jenner's footsteps. "I want to be an entrepreneur and run my own fashion and makeup line," she said. "Like, Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit is blowing up. So getting my face out there is a big part of it," Sophia continued.