Khloe Kardashian's Legal Battle With Her Dad Robert's Widow Explained

Khloé Kardashian has never been afraid to speak her mind, but it has sometimes led to trouble. The reality star once faced a lengthy legal battle with Ellen Pierson, Robert Kardashian's widow.

If you are a die-hard "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fan, you know the Kardashian daughters speak highly of their late father. In the show, they talked about Robert's marriage to Kris Jenner, which lasted thirteen years. However, what you don't really hear about is whether he remarried after his divorce from Jenner. Despite his failed marriage to the family matriarch, Robert walked down the aisle two more times. The former lawyer married his second wife, Jan Ashley, in 1998 before annulling the marriage just 30 days later — now we know where Kim Kardashian gets it from. Shortly after his marriage with Ashley ended, he sparked a romance with Pierson.

The two reportedly crossed paths in 1998 and immediately had a connection. Robert and Pierson dated for two years before the lawyer got down on one knee and popped the question. The two tied the knot in 2003, but the marriage was short-lived because Robert died just over a month after the two exchanged vows. Although Pierson was only a part of the Kardashian family for a short time, she made quite an impression on the family — and not in a good way.