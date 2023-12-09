Tragic Details About Prince Albert Of Monaco

His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco (more commonly known as Prince Albert of Monaco) may be at the helm of the second smallest country in the world, but he's one of today's most controversial royals. The only son of Prince Rainier III of Monaco and Princess Grace of Monaco – i.e. Oscar-winning actor Grace Kelly – Albert was destined for the throne from the moment he was born. As royal analyst Stephane Bern once told French radio, per ABC News, "He has been brought up to do the job."

Even so, that never stopped the prince from doing things his own way. He first broke tradition by choosing to study in America. Albert graduated from Amherst College in 1981 with a degree in political science, but as he joked with his alma mater's newspaper, The Amherst Student, in 2021, his favorite subject was "human sexuality." Indeed, after leaving school and completing a stint in the French Navy, the royal became known mostly for his sexual exploits.

He didn't ascend to Monaco's throne until 2005 when, at age 47, he officially succeeded his father upon his death. Since then, he's continued to court controversy, as well as hardship. While his life may seem charmed, the truth is Prince Albert of Monaco has dealt with tragedy from a young age, relating to everything from his marriage to his secret children. Here are all the tragic details you may not know.