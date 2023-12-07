Forest Whitaker Suffers Tragic Loss Of Ex-Wife Keisha, Dead At 51

"Godfather of Harlem" actor Forest Whitaker is mourning the death of his ex-wife Keisha Nash. While filming the 1994 film "Blown Away," Whitaker and Nash, who played onscreen lovers, struck up a friendship that soon took a romantic turn. In 1996, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful Jamaican ceremony. Together, Whitaker and Nash welcomed two daughters, Sonnet and True. In addition to their kids together, Whitaker is father to son Ocean, while Nash is mother to daughter Autumn, both from previous relationships, per Us Weekly.

Though not much was known about the couple's marriage, Whitaker once opened up about his and Nash's different approaches to parenting. "They come to me when they're trying to slip something by," he admitted to Parade at the time. "I have to always take a pause when they come and say, 'Hey dad, is it okay if we do this? So I just look at them, like, 'Have you talked to your mom about that?' They know I'm the easy one."

Sadly, after 22 years together, Whitaker and Nash's marriage came crumbling with "The Color of Money" star filing for divorce in 2018 and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, per People. But while their marriage might have ended long ago, there is no doubt that Whitaker is just as heartbroken about Nash's sudden death.