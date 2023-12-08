Ryan O'Neal, Love Story Actor, Dead At 82

"Love Story" actor Ryan O'Neal has died at the age of 82. TMZ reports that O'Neal's son, Patrick, shared the news of the actor's death on social media. "So this is the toughest thing I've ever had to say but here we go," he wrote. "My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us."

O'Neil had quite an incredible career. The "Peyton Place" actor started out as a boxer before becoming a stuntman in the early '60s. He transitioned to acting, but his big break wouldn't come until he landed the role of Rodney Harrington on the soap opera "Peyton's Place." From then on, O'Neal's career skyrocketed as he took on the world of film with movies like "Love Story," which earned him an Oscar nomination. He had an incredible career that will be remembered for years.

More to come...