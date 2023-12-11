The Frightening Health Scare Sasha Obama Survived As A Child

Barack Obama will long be remembered for the landmark achievement of passing the Affordable Care Act in 2010, a healthcare reform law commonly known as Obamacare. The former president's passion for healthcare is social and political, but it is also personal. Access to healthcare played a role in two difficult situations in his life, one involving his daughter, Sasha, and one involving his mother, Ann Dunham. The main difference was that Sasha had good coverage, and Dunham didn't.

Dunham died of uterine cancer in 1995, when she was switching jobs, and her insurance became an issue. "She wasn't thinking about coming to terms with her own mortality," Obama said in a 2007 campaign ad, the Chicago Tribune reported. Instead, Dunham was dealing with forms, paperwork, and bureaucracy as she tried to figure out if her medical expenses would be covered by the new insurance or if the cancer would be considered a pre-existing condition under the new terms.

The loss of his mother, whom he considers "the biggest influence on [his] life," inspired him to act. "Passing a health-care bill wouldn't bring my mom back ... But it would save somebody's mom, somewhere down the line. And that was worth fighting for," he wrote in his 2020 memoir, "A Promised Land." His convictions became even more solidified when he found himself on the opposite side of the situation in 2001 after his infant daughter was diagnosed with meningitis — a situation that could have ended very differently without healthcare.