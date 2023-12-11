Kelsey Grammer Isn't Shy About His Political Support For Donald Trump

It may surprise some fans that not only has Kelsey Grammer spoken openly about his personal politics, but he is more right-leaning than many may assume. Leading up to the 2016 presidential election, Grammer spoke about why he believed Republican candidate Donald Trump had a real shot at winning the election. "Donald Trump is the unknown," he told the Big Issue in June 2016. "So the alternative is what is known — which is corrupt and dishonest and, to my mind, unappealing," the "Frasier" star added.

After getting a look at what Trump could do while in office, Grammer was steadfast in backing the former president. During an interview with BBC's Justin Webb in December 2023, the actor was asked if he was still a Trump supporter. "I am, and I'll let that be the end of it," Grammer responded. According to Webb, the interview was then cut short by the Paramount+ PR team [where the "Frasier" reboot streams]. "I have to say, actually, Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it," Webb said, according to USA Today.

As word of Grammer's pro-Trump stance spread, fans expressed their disapproval on X, formerly known as Twitter. "To Hell with Kelsey Grammer & anyone else who supports Trump," one user wrote. "I will never watch any of his shows again," another added. Meanwhile, Grammer has been adamant that his political views have in no way impacted his career.