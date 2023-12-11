Kelsey Grammer Isn't Shy About His Political Support For Donald Trump
It may surprise some fans that not only has Kelsey Grammer spoken openly about his personal politics, but he is more right-leaning than many may assume. Leading up to the 2016 presidential election, Grammer spoke about why he believed Republican candidate Donald Trump had a real shot at winning the election. "Donald Trump is the unknown," he told the Big Issue in June 2016. "So the alternative is what is known — which is corrupt and dishonest and, to my mind, unappealing," the "Frasier" star added.
After getting a look at what Trump could do while in office, Grammer was steadfast in backing the former president. During an interview with BBC's Justin Webb in December 2023, the actor was asked if he was still a Trump supporter. "I am, and I'll let that be the end of it," Grammer responded. According to Webb, the interview was then cut short by the Paramount+ PR team [where the "Frasier" reboot streams]. "I have to say, actually, Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it," Webb said, according to USA Today.
As word of Grammer's pro-Trump stance spread, fans expressed their disapproval on X, formerly known as Twitter. "To Hell with Kelsey Grammer & anyone else who supports Trump," one user wrote. "I will never watch any of his shows again," another added. Meanwhile, Grammer has been adamant that his political views have in no way impacted his career.
Kelsey Grammer approved of Donald Trump's policies
Once Donald Trump was in office, Kelsey Grammer was asked to evaluate the then-president's performance. "I think he's doing what he said he was going to do," the "Boss" actor said on BBC's "Desert Island Discs" in 2017. "He's a bit of a loudmouth, and he does shake things up," Grammer added while admitting that Trump had disrupted the political landscape the politician had planned. While he has supported the former "Apprentice" host, Grammer agreed Trump had been prone to misbehaving. "In terms of policy I don't have a lot of problems with what he's doing, ah, he's a bit of a, uh brat. I guess you could say," he said about Trump on Radio 4's "Today" in February 2019 (via The Independent). Grammer discussed why people who leaned on "the more liberal side" were upset by Trump's presidency. "They're used to being the brats," he added. That interview did not go unnoticed by fans, and Grammer did catch some flack online.
Later that year, Grammer was asked if he believed his vocal support of Trump had affected his acting career. "I'm not aware of taking a hit for [supporting Trump], but now, certainly passions run high, and certainly he has touched on an extraordinarily passionate response," he told PBS in May 2019. In that same interview, Grammer described the politicians in Washington over "the last 50, 60 years" as "the same bunch of clowns." Grammer had issues with politicians but supported the Republican party before Trump showed up.
Donald Trump was not Kelsey Grammer's first choice
Four years before Donald Trump was voted into office, Kelsey Grammer spoke about how his own politics played into people's perception of him as an actor. "You always have to do that, like I've said, but being a Republican in Hollywood is easy for a guy like me because I was such a revolutionary," Grammer said on Fox News in 2012. The "Down Periscope" star gave some insight into why he felt immune to criticism about his politics. "As soon as somebody tells me how I'm supposed to think, I'm going the other way."
Trump was a minor factor in Grammer's allegiance to the Republican Party over the years. In fact, Trump was not the actor's first choice to be the Republican party's candidate for the 2016 presidential election. "I honestly like Ben Carson," Grammer said while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in February 2016. "He's the only guy who isn't really part of the deal, you know?" Grammer explained, adding that his politics were a non-issue when he worked on Broadway shows. "I mean, tolerance actually really does exist on Broadway," Grammer added.
Not only does Grammer support the Republican party, but so does his wife, Kayte Walsh. The pair spoke to TMZ in 2018 and were asked about Trump's refusal to sign the G-20 climate agreement. Both showed support for the Republican party's refusal to sign. "He's got a couple ideas that might be different about it," Grammer said about Trump.