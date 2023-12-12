What Happened To Brenda Lee After Her Hit Song Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree?

One of the most successful musical artists of all time, Brenda Lee has quite a collection of songs under her belt, and her voice is all over the airwaves when the holidays roll around. Decades after its release in 1958 when she was just 13 years old, Lee is still smashing records with her holiday jingle. "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" made it to number 1 in the Hot 100 in December 2023 — knocking Mariah Carey off of her Christmas throne and making Lee the oldest person to top of the U.S. singles chart.

At 78, the rockabilly rambler knocked Louis Armstrong out of that record which he had held since 1964. Upon breaking the record, Lee was ecstatic. "This is amazing! I cannot believe that 'Rockin' has hit No. 1 65 years after it was released," she said via MarketWatch. " ... this is just so special! ... The song came out when I was a young teenager and now to know that it has resonated with multiple generations and continues to resonate — it is one of the best gifts I have ever received."

Although she is known across genres for her holiday hit "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," Lee should be remembered for so much more. Some of her other biggest hits include "I'm Sorry," "I Want to Be Wanted," "Sweet Nothin's," "All Alone Am I," and "Jambalaya." Her career has been so significant that Rolling Stone even named her one of the 200 Best Singers of All Time.